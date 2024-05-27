 Kirti Vyas Murder Case: Mumbai Court Finds Siddhesh Tamhankar & Khushi Sahjwani Guilty, Sentencing To Be Heard On Tuesday
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
In a latest development in a 2018 mysterious murder case, a Mumbai court on Monday found Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani guilty of the murder of BBlunt's finance manager Kirti Vyas. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of the sentence on Tuesday.

In March 2018, Grant Road resident Kirti Vyas went missing. After she didn't reach her office and her two phones were switched off, her sister Shefali registered a missing complaint.

A month later, police arrested Tamhankar and Sahjwani on murder charges.

Both accused, Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani, were employees at the BBlunt chain of salons. Kirti worked at the Andheri (West) branch, while Tamhankar worked as an account executive and was Kirti’s junior in the finance department. Sahjwani worked as an academy manager at the salon.

According to the prosecution, Tamhankar and Sahjwani were having an affair, and Vyas, who worked as a finance manager in the salon, was planning to terminate Tamhankar due to dissatisfaction with his work. She had served him a notice to that effect. On March 16, which was to be his last day at work, the couple allegedly killed Vyas.

The prosecution relied on the last-seen theory wherein Vyas is seen in CCTV footage entering Sahjwani’s car near her residence in the Grant Road area. The crime branch also claimed to have found blood stains in the car, with the DNA report showing that the blood was Vyas’s. The finance manager’s body was never found.

While Tamhankar remained incarcerated, Sahjwani secured bail from the Supreme Court in July 2021.

