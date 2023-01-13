e-Paper Get App
Kidshibition 2.0: Young-preneurs of Mulund exhibits products this Makar Sankranti

While kites are soaring high in Mumbai, the spirits of some children are aiming for the sky too. Kids aged five years to 15 years have organised Kidshibition Edition 2.0 – for children by children – at The Palace Banquet Hall, NS Road, Mulund (West) on January 14, 2023, Saturday between 12-7 pm.

About 55 child entrepreneurs would be showcasing their products and services at an exhibition organised by 55-year old K.D.O. Jain Sarvodaya Mandal based in Mulund. Child buyers could feast their eyes on various art and craft products created by children. Indulge in robotics innovations or accept the rubics cube challenge if not nail art and tatoo. Taste buds can be treated to scrumptious sandwiches, Mexican cuisine, chocolate bombs, coolers and juices.

Another attraction is live Radio Show organised at the venue, where children would rap and interview their parents.

