Khordad Sal 2023: Parsis Gear Up To Celebrate Prophet Zarathushtra's Birth Anniversary

The Parsi community celebrates Parsi New Year 2023 with a visit to Parsi Agiary in the Camp Area in Pune. | Anand Chaini

The Parsi community has geared up to celebrate Prophet Zarathushtra's birth anniversary – Khordad Sal. The celebrations will involve Parsis visiting fire temples, reciting prayers, living life as per his teachings and message, decorating house and feasting. The celebrations are nothing less than the New Year that they celebrated a few days ago.

"As I am also a priest, I will be going to Parsi temple at 5 am in the morning for prayers. At the Fire Temple we recite prayers. Certain special prayers in the honour of the prophet like the Afreen gaan are recited too. We also thank Ahura Mazda, the almighty God, for sending the prophet to the world," said Ervad Dr Parvez Bajan, a priest.

Prophet Zarathushtra's message on Humata, Hukta and Huwarshta

Prophet Zarathushtra was born on the sixth day (Khordaroj) of the first month (Farvardin - month of guardian angel) of the Parsi calendar. "It is said that when he was born, the village was flooded with light for three days and nights. The entire creation including water, plants, animals and humans rejoiced when he was born. It is also said that he smiled when he was born unlike most children who cry when they are born," said Ervad Dr Ramiyar Karanjia, a Parsi scholar.

Considered to be the first prophet, he is said to have been born 6,500 years ago by some and nearly 2,000 years ago as per some others based on carbon dating findings.

The message of Humata (good thoughts), Hukta (good words), Huwarshta/Huvarshta (good deeds) given by the prophet is looked to be practiced.

"Of all the six creations, human beings are considered to be the best creation because it is endowed with wisdom. Wisdom is the most important thing in Zoroastrianism. If you apply the message in the daily routine, you automatically speak good words and good deeds," said Bajan.

Delicacies galore

"Our day starts early and we have a head bath. All portraits of the prophet are garlanded. We do chalk purvano (rangoli) with decorative colours. After that mora dar chawal is prepared. Most of the things that we do for New Year are also done on this day. We also make it a point to visit the Fire Temple. We have (Parsi) ravo or sev dahi for breakfast on this day. Mora dar chawal, dhandak, patio are some of the delicacies that are prepared," said Pakzin Khodaiji, another community member.

Others prepare dhansak, dhandar, patra nu machi, pulao dal, chicken, mutton cutlet, sali boti, fried fish, patia and custard among other delicacies. Community members said they also try to go out for a drama or just have food outside instead of cooking at home.

