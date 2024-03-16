Khichdi Scam: ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹88.51 Lakh Linked To Suraj Chavan

Suraj Chavan | FPJ

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at Rs 88.51 Lakh in connection with the BMC Khichdi case on Saturday. The attached properties include a residential flat in Mumbai and a parcel of agricultural land in Ratnagiri district, belonging to the accused, Suraj Chavan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED's investigation was prompted by an FIR filed by the Agripada Police Station, Mumbai, based on various sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a preliminary inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.

Suraj Chavan's Involvement In Scam

During their investigation, the ED uncovered Suraj Chavan's involvement in securing work orders for M/s Force One Multi Services, bypassing BMC/MCGM's eligibility criteria. Chavan allegedly received tainted funds totaling Rs. 1.35 Crore, obtained through defrauding BMC/MCGM and supplying Khichdi packets of lesser quantity. These ill-gotten proceeds were disguised as salary and loans from M/s Force One Multi Services and were subsequently diverted to acquire the attached properties in Mumbai and Ratnagiri in Chavan's name.

Suraj Chavan was arrested on January 17, for his alleged role in money laundering and is currently in judicial custody. Additionally, on March 15, the ED filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Chavan before the Hon'ble Special PMLA Court (Mumbai).

The ED's investigation into this matter is ongoing in the alleged money laundering scheme.