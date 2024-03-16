Khichdi Scam: ED Registers Prosecution Complaint Against Shiv Sena UBT's Suraj Chavan

Suraj Chavan | FPJ

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a prosecution complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' in Mumbai to migrants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chavan was arrested on January 20 by ED alleging that he used his proximity with senior political leaders and managed to award the work-order of khichdi to M/s Force One Multi Services by BMC authority. All the preparation and packing and transportation were handled by Force One. The agency had said that no role was played by Chavan in supplying packets of khichdi to BMC.

Funds Diverted To Suraj Chavan's Account

The ED claimed that further investigation into the scam revealed that Force One earned a total Rs3.64 crore in the project, out of which Rs1.25 crore were diverted to Chavan's personal account and further Rs10 lakh to his partnership firm M/s Fire Fighters Enterprises.

The ED has claimed that further probe has revealed that the funds amounting to Rs1.35 crore were utilised in purchase of residential flat, agricultural land, investment in dairy business, payment of personal tax liabilities and other personal expenses.