 Khichdi Scam: Accused Suraj Chavan Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case
Khichdi Scam: Accused Suraj Chavan Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

The ED claimed that Suraj Chavan used his proximity with senior political leaders to get the work order of Khichdi awarded to M/s Force One Multi Services by BMC authority.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Suraj Chavan | File

The special PMLA court on Thursday remanded businessman Suraj Chavan in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the khichdi scam during the Covid-19 period.

Suraj Chavan was arrested on January 20, wherein the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that he used his proximity with senior political leaders and managed to award the work order of khichdi to M/s Force One Multi Services by BMC authority.

The agency had said no role was played by Chavan in supplying packets of khichdi to BMC. However, it revealed that the illegal profit so generated by Force One was distributed to Suraj Chavan, showing him as an employee of the firm, and funds were transferred as a salary and in the form of a personal loan.

Khichdi Scam: Accused Suraj Chavan Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

