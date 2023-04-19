Kharghar tragedy: Death toll rises to 14 after woman's demise | ANI

The death toll of attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan Award, who died of heatstroke, rose to 14 on Wednesday. One more woman has passed away, confirmed Raigad district official.

As per the district administration, presently, 14 Sri members, including 10 women and four men have died.

Eight persons are presently admitted to the hospital and they are undergoing necessary treatment.

Identity of the deceased

All these deceased have been identified and their names are Tulshiram Bhau Wagad, Jayshree Jagannath Patil, Mahesh Narayan Gaikar, Kalavati Siddharam Vaichal, Manjusha Krishna Bhombd, Bhima Krishna Salvi, Savita Sanjay Pawar, Swapnil Sadashiv Keni, Pushpa Madan Gaykar, Vandana Jagannath Patil, Meenakshi Mohan Mistry, Gulab Baban Patil, Vinayak Haldankar, and Swati Rahul Vaidya.

Activists demand action against organisers

Ajit Adsul, a social activist who is also attached to the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) of the Kharghar unit, said that they have decided to submit a letter to Kharghar police to register a case against the organiser of culpable homicide. He added, “It is shocking that the government machinery maintained secrecy on the health condition of attendees,” said Adsul.

The Kharghar tragedy is absolutely shameful as it happened during the felicitation of a renowned social worker, said NatConnect Foundation.

“There was not even a semblance of any planning as it was done during the height of the heat wave with no shade at all. The entire area is absolutely barren with not even a blade of grass around, let alone any tree cover,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar.