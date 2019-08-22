Karnataka robber, who escaped from custody year ago, held

Mumbai: A serial robber who had escaped from Karnataka police custody a year ago has been arrested by Mumbai crime branch from Borivli on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Satish Chavan (30) and a resident of Indapur, Pune, has many robbery cases registered against him in Karnataka.

According to the crime branch, Chavan was lodged in Belgaum central prison. In August last year, a team from Kopaal District police had taken Chavan in their custody from jail, in a robbery case.

While they were on their way to the police station, Chavan had pushed the constable and jumped out from the running police van and escaped. This incident occurred near Gadag area in Karnataka. Seven police officers and constables were suspended after this incident.

Mumbai crime branch received a tip off about Chavan hiding in a slum at Borivli. Since the last three months, police of both the states were on Chavan's tracks, but he was constantly changing his locations and his identities.

Finally, he was arrested on Wednesday from near Don Bosco school in Borivli. He has been handed over to Karnataka police for further investigation.