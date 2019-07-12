Karnataka crisis: Four rebel MLAs visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, four of the fourteen rebel MLAs from the state who are camping in Mumbai, Friday visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple here and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh. The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, S T Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and B C Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai.

They were among the fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel here Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.