Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood tweets

Mumbai: Bollywood actors played a football match with Army and Navy personnel on Friday to commemorate 20 years of the Kargil war. Braving heavy rains, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shashank Khaitan, Dino Morea, Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Karan Wahi and others took on the defence forces at Cooperage ground in south Mumbai.

While B-town personalities of the All Stars FC were dressed in blue, the Army and Navy Stars team were in red. Also, Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was released in Maharashtra once again on Friday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the September, 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 17 Army personnel.

"I am deeply honoured that 'Uri...' is becoming a part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on 26th July."I truly hope 'Uri...' keeps motivating each and every Indian for generations to join hands in serving our nation to the best of their ability," Aditya had said in a statement here.