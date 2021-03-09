Kanjurmarg Metro shed: MMRDA’s fight for the future of Mumbai and India

Within the next one week, the courts will decide whether Mumbai deserves the chance to plan for a century ahead, or to think development piece-meal. At stake is a vision for making Mumbai more liveable than it is now, to climb the ranks of being the most liveable city in the country.

Mumbai deserves this. It is the largest revenue generator of revenues for the entire nation and gets extraordinarily little back in return. It is only in the past few years that the state’s planners have begun to realise the importance of investing in a city that has given India so much. It is heartbreaking to watch the central government giving away funds more generously to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, when it ought to have been Mumbai. It should have got a fair share of the money it generated year after year for India.