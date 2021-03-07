Mumbai: MMRDA offers branding rights for Metro Line 2A and 7 for 5 years

In a bid to bring about non-fare box revenue at Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is offering branding rights for five years on stations to interested agencies. It has floated tender inviting bidders to participate in the process by making online submissions for the same.

Non-fare box revenue is usually earned through station branding, advertisements amongst others. It does not include revenue made through tickets.

Reportedly on similar lines, MMRDA had made a policy on providing direct access to metro stations' concourse areas (non-ticketing area) from nearby residential and commercial centres. Developers can construct foot over bridges (FOBs). The idea is not just to provide a safe travelling experience to metro commuters but also to strengthen its non-fare box revenue as developers' property value will increase due to metro connectivity and MMRDA will earn revenue out of it.

As per reports, Metro One (Versova--Ghatkopar) earns Rs 40-50 crore through non-fare box revenue annually. Therefore, now MMRDA is also exploring opportunities on non-fare box revenue on similar lines.

According to officials, the non-fare box revenue plays significant role as it helps to recover project cost. Two metro lines, 2A and line 7 commercial operations are likely to begin from this year and the trial run will begin from March. MMRDA has geared up with all Metro related work in full swing.