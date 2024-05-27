Kalyan Viral Video: Minor Drives Father's BMW On Busy Road With Youth Perched On Bonnet; 2 Booked

Thane Viral Video: Minor Drives Father's BMW On Busy Road In Kalyan With Youth Perched On Bonnet; Held |

Kalyan: The Kalyan police took swift action after a viral video showed a youngster performing stunts on the bonnet of a moving BMW driven allegedly by a 17-year-old in Kalyan. According to a report in the Times of India, the 21-year-old on the bonnet, identified as Subham Mitalia, was arrested immediately, while the teenager and his father, a retired government official, have been booked. The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon.

CCTV Video Shows Risky Stunt On Busy Road

The viral video that has surfaced on social media captures the young man lying on the bonnet as the teen, without a driving license, manoeuvres the BMW around the busy Shivaji Chowk locality in Kalyan West. Passers-by watched the risky stunt, with some recording it on their phones. The father of the minor was booked for allowing his underage son to drive and has been served a notice by the police.

According to the police, the teenager was inspired by social media reels and persuaded his father to buy the second-hand BMW, which cost around Rs 5 lakh. The car is registered in the father's name. Senior Inspector Suresh Gaud of Bazarpeth police station stated that as soon as the video went viral, they quickly tracked down the car, the youth on the bonnet and the minor driver.

Recent Pune Porsche Accident Case

This video comes to light amid the ongoing controversy revolving around a horrific accident that took place in Pune last week that claimed the lives of two IT engineers. The car involved in the accident was a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which was not registered with the RTO and driven by a 17-yr-old during the crash.

The accident occurred around 2:30 am on May 19 and CCTV footage later emerged showing the minor, from the prominent Pune realtor family, driving the luxury car at over 200 kmph. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle, ramming into a motorcycle driven by Aneesh Awadhiya. The impact was so severe that Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who was riding pillion, fell to the road and died. The car later crashed into roadside pavement railings