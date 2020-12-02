Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation clears roads of scrap vehicles

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) along with traffic police have taken action against vehicles parked aside the road, causing obstacles to other vehicles and pedestrians. On Tuesday over 40 vehicles, including four and two wheelers were towed that were parked on the road.

The maximum number of vehicles amongst these was scrap vehicles. The drive against such vehicles was carried out by imposing fines on the owners of such illegally parked vehicles. This drive will continue in different KDMC wards, informed officials.

"This special drive was carried out from Adharwadi Junction to Konkan Ratna hotel, near Bhoirwadi, Chicken Ghar, Vasant Valley, Godrej Hill area of Kalyan (W). Following the directions of the KDMC commissioner, the drive was carried using JCB and cranes, by respective KDMC ward officers and traffic officials," said a traffic official from Kalyan.

"Over 40 scrap vehicles were recovered from the mentioned areas, which were parked illegally despite regular warnings and notices to the owners. Hence, this drive was implemented to clear the roads. These vehicles occupy road space and cause traffic snarls," added official.

Total 22 two vehicles, 5 auto rickshaws and 14 four wheelers were seized by the officials during the drive, from ward B and C, of KDMC. While, fines from the owners of such vehicles was recovered after the civic body’s action.

"The illegally parked vehicles, especially the scrap ones are causing huge traffic menace on major routes during peak hours. This drive will be carried out regularly covering other KDMC wards," informed the official.