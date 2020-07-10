Kalyan-Dombivali sees highest single-day spike with 606 cases

Kalyan Dombivali municipal limits in Thane district on Friday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 606 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the area's count to 11,537, an official said.

It has so far seen 172 deaths due to the infection, said KDMC public relations officer Madhuri Phophale.

"Friday's rise in cases is the highest in a single day for KDMC," she said.

The number of cases in Thane city increased by 416, while the toll rose by 17 during the day, an official said.

"The number of people who tested positive in Bhiwandi on Friday is 59, and it witnessed seven deaths as well. The addition was 195 in Ulhasnagar, while it was 361 in Navi Mumbai, which also saw six deaths during the day," an official said.

Officials also said allegations of a private lab in Kalyan mixing up test findings of two people, leading to a non-infected person getting COVID-19 treatment, was being probed.

An MP from the district took to social media to inform that he and some kin had tested positive for the virus and were in home quarantine.

Several areas in the district extended a lockdown, with minimal exemptions, till July 19, with Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh stating that maids and those providing care to the elderly and unwell will be allowed in housing societies like before during this period.