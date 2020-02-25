Judicial commission wants to examine Sharad Pawar in Bhima-Koregaon case

“But these statements do not match with what Pawar had stated in his affidavit filed before the commission in October 2018. Thus, the commission was of the opinion that he has some more information regarding the incident,” Ashish Satpute, the advocate representing the commission, told The Free Press Journal.

“Accordingly, the commission has expressed its desire to call him (Pawar),” Satpute said. Earlier this month, the government had notified the 'final' extension of the commission and clarified that it would wind up the panel.

In his affidavit filed before the commission, Pawar had not named anybody and had only maintained that it would not be possible to rule out the role of right-wing forces (in the violence). “I would not be in a position to specifically make allegations against a particular organisation.

However, the government failed to protect the interests of the common man residing at Bhima-Koregaon. The active role of right-wing forces behind the violence at Bhima-Koregaon cannot be ruled out,” Pawar had stated said in his affidavit.