JSW Steel Breaks Ground: Galvanized Steel Coils Transported Via Rail For The First Time In History

FPJ

For the first time in history, Galvanized steel coils from M/s JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd were transported from Vasind to Victoria Dock Mumbai Port (BPTV) through a broad gauge flat pneumatic steel v-groove (BFNV) rake of Central Railway (CR) on February 18. The wagon is designed to cater all sizes of steel coils and to enable their loading and unloading from the top, as well as from the side on an electric traction track.

Earlier, export orders used to rely solely on road traffic. “Another rake of coils was loaded on February 20 and there is promising potential to conduct more than 10 rakes per month in the coming months,” said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief public relations officer of CR.

The conversion from road to rail traffic enhances the efficiency of freight transportation and contributes to environmental sustainability, he said.

The weight of coils is 3986 tonne, equivalent to over 350 truck loads. The fare is Rs6,73,753. The transportation cost by road is Rs371 per tonne. The total approximate cost for transporting 3986 tonne by road is Rs14,78,806.