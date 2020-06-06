Joggers can race to Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Mumbai: In compliance with the lockdown relaxations issued by the government of Maharashtra permitting citizens to use open spaces for walking and jogging, the administration of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) racecourse, Mahalaxmi, have decided to open its walking tracks to Mumbaikars everyday from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 6.30pm.

The RWITC administration has also urged regular walkers to strictly adhere to the timings and ensure social distancing norms, along with maintaining hygiene. In view of the quarantine facility set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the RWITC club main parking lot, only the Hornby Vellard Gate on Dr Annie Besant Road will be available to access the racecourse.