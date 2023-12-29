JJ Hospital Row: Dr Kura Shunted, Resident Doctors End Strike

JJ Hospital resident doctors on strike |

Mumbai: Within hours of all 900 resident doctors of the state-run JJ Hospital going on a strike on Thursday morning to protest against the head of dermatology department Dr Mahendra Kura, the state government transferred him to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as professor of dermatology and endocrinology. The doctors then called off the strike and the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) thanked the state government for prioritising their mental health.

Earlier, JJ Hospital’s 21 resident doctors from the dermatology department were on indefinite leave to protest against Dr Kura’s way of functioning, harassment, and the “avoidable” deaths of seven patients allegedly due to heavy steroids used by him.

Emergency room fully functional during protest

On Thursday morning, 900 resident doctors joined them, affecting the out-patient department (OPD). Senior doctors, assistant professors and student interns had to step in to examine patients. The emergency room was, however, fully functional.

JJ Hospital dean, Dr Pallavi Saple, said she had received the transfer order of Dr Kura from higher officials and the move had been communicated to MARD representatives.

In the aftermath of the allegations against Dr Kura, a two-member committee of joint director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr Ajay Chandanwale, and the dean of Pune’s BJ Medical College Dr Vinayak Kale was constituted.

The committee investigated the allegations with the help of faculty members from the dermatology department and submitted a comprehensive report to the Commissioner of Medical Education, Rajiv Nivatkar, for further action.

However, no action was being taken by the higher authorities, which forced the resident doctors to go on indefinite strike on Thursday morning.