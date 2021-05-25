Jhanvi Kukreja Murder: Court to hear state’s arguments against bail pleas of Khar murder accused

Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai is set to hear the arguments of the Khar police against the bail pleas of the two accused in the Khar murder case in which they are facing charges of murdering their common friend 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja at a New Year’s party.

This is the second bail plea of both the accused Shree Jogdhankar, 22, and Diya Padalkar, 19. Their earlier bail pleas were filed before the filing of the chargesheet had been rejected by the court.

In this bail plea filed early last month, Padalkar had claimed that Khar police had deliberately planted evidence to link her to the crime. She had said the prosecution’s case is that a bedsheet and pillow were found from the house of the party host Yash Ahuja’s home with blood stains, the DNA in the sample matching with that of Jhanvi and herself. Her plea contended that the bedsheet was contaminated by the police to link her to the crime.

Shree, in his plea filed early this month, had said that the chargesheet filed by the Khar police itself shows that he was not at the spot of crime at the time of the incident and that he was at Sion hospital.

His plea pointed out that as per the police’s panchnama of the CCTV footage of Bhagwati Heights, Khar where the incident took place, the applicant was seen going out of the building at 2.16 am. In Sion hospital, the CCTV footage shows he was there between 2 am and 2.51 am. It contended how one person can be at two places at the same time and said the CCTV footage of the hospital is clear proof he was there at 2 am and that the building CCTV has been tampered with.

The prosecution claims the accused and Jhanvi fought after the latter was resentful of their purported intimacy at the New Year’s Party. The violent fight led to her murder. The police claim the murder was premeditated.