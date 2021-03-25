JEE Main 2021 second session results declared, two students from Maharashtra score 100 percent

Mumbai: The results of the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 1, conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes, were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. Students can check their results and download the NTA scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Atharva Abhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand are two students from Maharashtra among 13 in India who have secured a 100 percentile NTA score. Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Bratin Mondal from West Bengal, Siddharth Kalra from Delhi, Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar, Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan, Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu, Madur Reddy from Telangana, Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan, Joysula Venkata from Telangana, Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan and Kavya Chopra from Delhi are the other perfect scorers.

The second session of the competitive exam was conducted from March 16 to 18, 2021, at 792 centres in 334 cities, including 12 outside India – in Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Bahrain. Kargil, Kuala Lumpur and Lagos were added for the first time on the request of candidates.

The Union education minister had earlier announced that this year, the JEE Main exam would be conducted four times - in February, March, April and May 2021. The second session will be held between March 15 and 18, the third from April 27 to 30 and the final one from May 24 to 28. Students have been given multiple attempts to reduce chances of their dropping out and help them save an academic year which was practically decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The best score, regardless of the number of attempts of JEE Main 2021, will be considered for the preparation of the merit list and ranking. The NTA had earlier said, there would be no All India Rank (AIR) list for the February and March exams as it would be compiled only after the May session.