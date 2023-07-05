 Jayant Patil Slams BJP Over NCP Split: 'Party Thieves Have Unleashed Havoc Across India'
While describing the effects of current political crisis in Maharashtra, Jayant Patil said that the worst sufferers would be Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
NCP leader Jayant Patil | PTI

State NCP President Jayant Patil on Wednesday attacked the BJP for the trouble within his party and said that the ‘party thieves have unleased havoc across the country’.

“Party thieves have unleashed havoc across the country. One party has already been stolen. The motou of the thieves is - we steal party of the leader whoever tries to cross us, whom we dislike. This is what is going on across all states,” Patil said as he addressed party workers at the YB Chavan centre where a meeting was called by party’s national president Sharad Pawar.

article-image

“They want to do the same thing what they did waith Uddhav Thackeray. They want to wipe out the Nationalist Congres Party from the political map of Maharashtyra. But, I challenge them. We have seen what happened in Satara and Karad. Theough he has grown old, the warrier still is respected across the nation,” Patil said.

While describing the effects of current political crisis in Maharashtra, Patil said that the worst sufferers would be Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). “Many of them are now searching their way back to their original party,” he added.

article-image
