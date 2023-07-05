 NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar Reaches YB Chavan Centre For Party Meet
The meeting is the litmus test for Pawar Senior's faction after Ajit Pawar with Praful Patel and others walked out on him and joined hands with Shinde-Fadnavis government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar Reaches YB Chavan Centre For Party Meet | Twitter

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has reached YB Chavan Centre in South Mumbai for the meeting he called today. The meeting is the litmus test for Pawar Senior's faction after Ajit Pawar with Praful Patel and others walked out on him and joined hands with Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Sharad Pawar, since Ajit Pawar's rebellion, has been saying that he is determined to fight and that he will begin everything from scratch and that he will reach out to the youth to come and join him.

His faction had filed a caveat with Election Commission which says that the panel cannot make decision in terms of whom to allot party name and symbol to without hearing their side of the case. This move came before Ajit Pawar could approach poll panel and stake claim on party name and symbol.

Ajit Pawar meeting

The meeting is a retort to Ajit Pawar who is presently holding a meeting in MET Bandra. Speaking at the meet, Chhagan Bhujbal echoed similar words like Raj Thackeray, who said that Sharad Pawar is like Lord Vitthal for them but because of some 'badve' (priests) who don't let them near him.

He retorted they did not join hands with government due to ED cases rather for development of Maharashtra and said that he still has time and can work for the state's development.

