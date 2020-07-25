Jaya Bachchan calls cops to tackle noisy midnight bikers

Fed up with the biking menace outside her house Jalsa at Juhu, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan dialed “100” to complain on Thursday midnight. Apparently, a group of pesky bikers kept rooming and making loud noise outside the actor’s iconic house around midnight. It should be mentioned here that Jalsa was declared as ‘Containment Zone’ and sealed after her husband actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya and their daughter Araadhya tested positive for Covid-19. All of them are admitted at Nanavati Hospital.

The Juhu Police have traced the bikers’ registered numbers, but they are yet to identify them. According to police sources, the incident occurred between 11.30pm and 12am on Thursday, when a few bikers had zoomed past the bungalow, making loud noises, possibly due to removal of the bike silencers. “Bachchan then called the police control room and complained,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9).

The police control room immediately alerted the Juhu Police, who reached the spot and scanned the CCTV camera footage. The bike's number was captured in the CCTV. “The bikers were racing around, due to which our team found nobody on the spot. However, we have traced the number and are investigating the matter," DCP Trimukhe said.

The police said it is a possibility that the accused were a part of the bike racer gang, who had been racing on the empty streets at night.