'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' will be held under leadership of Pravin Darekar: BJP Maharashtra

Following Union Minister Narayan Rane's arrest, BJP Maharashtra announced that the next Jan Ashirwad Yatra will be held under the leadership of Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, Pravin Darekar has left for Ratnagiri.

Rane's arrest is under process by Ratnagiri Police for his 'slap' remark on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The police has taken Mr Rane into custody from Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri by Ratnagiri Police.

The Ratnagiri Sessions court has rejected Narayan Rane's plea in the matter. While, the Bombay High Court has also refused to grant urgent relief to Narayan Rane and asked his advocate to file petition in registry after the minister approached the high court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs filed against him for his remark.

However, when FPJ contacted Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, he said "I had given orders to arrest Narayan Rane to my officers. Now since anticipatory bail of Rane has been rejected, he will be arrested. Our team will reach Ratnagiri by 5 pm. And once Rane's custody is taken, the team will inform me about the same".

The BJP leader also sought an interim order granting him protection from arrest or any coercive action.

Rane had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:41 PM IST