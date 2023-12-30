Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Know Everything About Ticket Fares, Timings & Halts Here

Vande Bharat Express | File

Mumbai, December 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated eight of the latest trains that will run on separate routes in India on Saturday. Out of eight, one is the Vande Bharat Express train, which will run from Jalna to Mumbai. PM Modi virtually inaugurated the Jalna-Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Vande Bharat Express train service from Ayodhya. PM Modi is scheduled to launch various projects while visiting Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city.

"PM Modi would virtually launch the 8-coach train service while addressing a function at the renovated Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, He would launch two Amrit Bharat and five Vande Bharat train services between separate cities," read the Central Railway's statement on Friday.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Travel schedule

In its debut run, the 02705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat train departed from the city in the Marathwada district at 11:00 AM and will arrive at 6:45 PM at CSMT in Mumbai. The Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train service is an alternative to the Shatabdi Express, which is presently ongoing.

The train will stop at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (former Aurangabad) at 11:55 AM, Manmad Junction at 1:44 PM, Nasik Road at 2:44 PM, Kalyan Junction at 5:06 PM, Thane at 5:28 PM, and Dadar at 5:50 PM, before reaching to CSMT in Mumbai, according to CR release.

In its regular run from January 1, the train will depart from CSMT at 1:10 PM and reach Jalna at 8:30 PM. From January 2, it will leave from Jalna at 5:05 AM and reach CSMT at 11:55 AM. It shortens the entire 7-hour travel time to 6 and 50 minutes. According to Central Railway, the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train will run daily except on Wednesday. The train will cover 434 kilometres of distance.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Train specifications

The Vande Bharat Express trains are fully air-conditioned chair carriages with a top speed of 160 mph. These trains have self-propelled engines, allowing for speedier travel and have 530 seats. According to the authorities, the train has a 'black box' similar to an aircraft that will record the activities in the driver's cab, which will help in probes into any unexpected incident, including accidents. The train has one executive chair car and seven chair cars.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Travel fare

For the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the cost of a chair car seat is ₹1120 & for an executive chair car seat, the ticket costs ₹2125.

It is Maharashtra's 7th Vande Bharat train service, with six others operating on the Central Railway network. As per CR release, the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train will be the 5th train service to operate from Mumbai in the state.