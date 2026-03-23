Jalgaon Horror: Man Stripped, Tied To Pole, Paraded Naked After Love Marriage Sparks Outrage | AI

Jalgaon, March 23: In a disturbing case from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, a 25 year old man was allegedly beaten, stripped, tied to a pole, and paraded naked in public after marrying a woman against her family’s wishes. The incident unfolded in broad daylight, leaving locals shocked and raising serious questions about mob violence and social acceptance.

According to police officials, the man had moved to his uncle’s residence after the marriage. A group of around 15 people reportedly stormed the house, dragged the couple out, and began assaulting them. The attackers then singled out the groom, subjecting him to a humiliating public ordeal.

Attack Took Place Hours After Wedding

The incident occurred between late morning hours, shortly after the couple had tied the knot earlier that day. Police said they received information and rushed to the spot, managing to detain some of the accused, while others fled.

Preliminary investigations suggest that members of the woman’s family, including close relatives, were involved in the attack. By the time the police arrived, the main suspects had already escaped.

Arrests Made, Hunt On for Others

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Komal Patil, Heramb Chaudhary, Sanjay Badhe, Vijay Patil, and Dnyaneshwar Bhoi. All were produced before a court and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, causing hurt, and abduction.

Relationship and Marriage Background

In his complaint, the victim stated that he and his wife belonged to the same community and had been in a relationship for over a year. On March 18, they left their homes and got married in Nashik. After informing the police about their marriage, they moved to Bhusawal, hoping to start their life peacefully.

However, within hours, their hopes were shattered as violence erupted, turning what should have been a celebration into a traumatic experience.