High Voltage Drama At Jhansi Hotel As Husband Calls Police After Catching Wife With Lover; Here's What Happened Next

Woman declares husband “dead to her” after being confronted during alleged hotel raid, sparks outrage and debate online. | X/@gharkekalesh

A video allegedly showing a woman involved in an extra-marital affair has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. The video which has since gone viral, shows the woman being confronted by her husband and police personnel after he allegedly raided a hotel and caught her with another man.

In the video, the woman is heard repeatedly stating that she has not been living with her husband for the past two years. During the confrontation, she declares that her husband is “dead” to her and expresses her willingness to seek a divorce. She says the Yeh mere liye mar gaya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She further asserts that she came to the hotel of her own free will and wishes to continue living with her partner.

Man Allegedly Found Hiding Under Bed

According to media reports, police personnel searched the hotel room and allegedly pulled a young man out from under the bed. The husband claimed that his wife has been living separately for nearly one-and-a-half years and has been in a relationship with the man despite his objections.

Video Goes Viral, Netizens React Strongly

The confrontation video has drawn widespread attention online, with netizens expressing outrage and sympathy for the husband. Several users criticised the woman, using terms such as “shameless” and “characterless,” while others described the incident as a betrayal.

Comments like 'Yeh toh bada dhokha hai' (this is a huge betrayal) were widely shared, with some users even calling for public shaming.

A user commented, She is recepient of Laadli Behna Yojna

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, Pati was jealous because he couldn't find anyone after she left him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Debate Over Decriminalisation of Adultery

A recurring theme in online reactions was the decriminalisation of adultery, with several users arguing that it has emboldened such behaviour.

Another wrote, This is a matter between two adults that falls under the category of adultery, not a crime, and the government has repealed the section on adultery. On this basis, two adults can consensually form a relationship with anyone they wish, so what role does the police have in this? Anyway, in such cases, the police also seem very proactive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users also expressed concern that the husband could now face false cases, including those under Section 498A or domestic violence laws.

According to a report in Hindi news portal, The situation at the hotel remained tense for a prolonged period, following which police escorted the husband, wife and the other man to Navabad police station. The husband later submitted a written complaint narrating the sequence of events. Police questioned all three individuals and initiated a probe. Station in-charge Ravi Srivastava said officers acted on information received and completed all required legal formalities.