Jalgaon accident: Truck violated rules, agri-transport vehicles allowed to ferry only 3 persons

Speaking to reporters, he said the validity of the licence of the truck's driver is yet to be verified as he fled from the spot after the accident.

Further comment on the accident can be made only after the local Regional Transport Office submits a report to him, the TC said.

"Strict action will be taken against the driver and owner of the vehicle under the MV Act," Dhakane said.

The accident took place near a temple in Kingaon village around 1 am when the truck was on its way to Yawal Tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, police said earlier in the day.