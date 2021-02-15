Mumbai: PM, CM announce ₹2 lakh for kin of Jalgaon accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the labourers who were killed in a truck accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Sunday night. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in the tweet that Rs 50,000 would also be given to those who have sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Further, the office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted that the state government would also provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the workers from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) tweeted. Thackeray has also directed to provide assistance for the treatment of the injured workers.

PM Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet posted by his office. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offered his condolences for the bereaved families.