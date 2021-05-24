Jaijeet Singh appointed new Thane Police Commissioner

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Monday appointed the Anti Terrorist Squad chief Jaijeet Singh, who is the IPS with a rank of additional director general of police, as the Thane Police Commissioner.

The post was lying vacant after the incumbent Vivek Phansalkar was promoted to the rank of Director General of Police and appointed in the first week of May as Director of the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

Vinit Agrawal, Principal Secretary (Special) in the home department at Mantralaya has been appointed as the additional director general in charge of Anti Terrorist Squad. Agrawal will replace Singh.

Sanjay Saxena, the additional director general police, special campaign, has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Special) in the home department at Mantralaya.