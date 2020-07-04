It’s raining fresh worries for doctors

Mumbai: As recently as June 30, there were less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases, which however, went up to 1,511 the following day and 1,554 on July 3. Civic officials and health experts say it is too early to speculate whether this is the second wave likely to strike Mumbai. Regardless, doctors have urged citizens to follow protocols as it is going to be difficult to segregate Covid and non-Covid patients, once the monsoon peaks.

On June 30, the city had recorded 903 cases, which further increased to 1,511 and 1,554 on July 1 and 3. On Thursday, the number of cases in the state crossed the 6,000-mark. “It is too early to comment on the second wave, as the cases in the city are constant and they are not much higher than the numbers recorded in May. The numbers have increased, as we have increased testing from 4,000 per day to 6,000, starting July 1,” said an official.

Doctors treating Covid patients at civic hospitals said, in the last month, the city had witnessed a gradual decrease in the number of cases, which indicated the curve had begun to flatten. “With this trend, we could expect a flattening of the curve by mid-July, and the normalcy could return by the beginning of August. But in the last two days, cases have crossed the 1,500-mark, which is worrisome. People need to behave responsibly, or else we cannot rule out a second wave," said a senior doctor.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Vikrant Shah said, once the monsoon is at its peak, doctors will find it challenging to segregate Covid and non-Covid patients. “Doctors need to be alert now, as it is going to be a difficult time for them. They will be treating patients suffering from fever due to malaria, dengue or other monsoon ailments. And then, it will be harder to differentiate between Covid and non-Covid patients,” he said.