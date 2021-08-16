It’s going to be a cut-throat competition to bag a seat in jr, degree colleges

Cut-offs for both junior and degree college admissions are bound to rise due to an increase in pass percentage and high marks scored by students in Classes X and XII this year, said professors of junior and degree colleges. This may lead to fierce competition for seats in well-known colleges for various streams and undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Senior professor who manages junior college admissions, Vidyalakshmi Ramana said, “This year, the cut-offs for Science and Arts stream for Class XI (FYJC) may increase as compared to last year. Since the last few years, we have seen a shift, wherein more students are opting for Arts and Science in FYJC, instead of Commerce.”

A professor of a degree college in Bandra, Tanaji Jadhav said, “We have seen cut-offs above 80 per cent for professional courses such Bachelor of Management Studies, Multimedia, Accounting and Finance and Information Technology (IT) in the last two years. The fact that the overall pass percentage in Class XII (HSC) in Mumbai is 99.79 per cent, this year, denotes that cut-offs for admission to UG courses will rise.”

Principal of Jai Hind College in Churchgate, Ashok Wadia, also echoed similar views. “Many students from different states have applied for admissions here. The pass percentage for HSC has risen by 8.97%. Similarly, pass percentage for Classes X and XII of other boards has risen. Since many students across boards have scored high marks, there may be a tough competition, both at junior and degree college level.”

Currently, admissions for Class XI are underway. Students can register and apply online on https://11thadmission.org.in portal till August 22. The first merit list will be declared at 10am on August 27. Students seeking admissions to first year (FY) undergraduate (UG) degree programmes in colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) can register on https://mum.digitaluniversity.ac and the first merit list will be declared at 11am on August 17.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:02 AM IST