Italian woman abuses cabin crew, walks partially naked on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Vistara flight; out on bail

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Italian passenger--Paola Perruccio--was arrested early on January 30 morning after she allegedly physically assaulted a cabin crew member onboard city-bound Vistara from Abu Dhabi. Reportedly, the passenger also spat on another crew member.

A report in the Times of India mentioned that Sahar police registered a case based on airline staff's complaint; they said that Perruccio was inebriated. She reportedly created a ruckus after crew took objection to her seating self in business class despite having an economy class ticket.

Flyer roamed in the aisle in partially naked state

Another report in the Hindustan Times stated that she roamed in the aisles onboard in a partially naked state. The report quoted a police official saying that the incident happened on flight which departed Abu Dhabi 2.03 am IST.

The official said that the woman had darted toward business class suddenly; the crew members were checking on the passenger and when she did not respond, they asked her to returned to her seat which prompted her ruckus.

The TOI report further stated that the crew had to restrain her until the flight landed in Mumbai. Her passport was seized by the police and a chargesheet was filed against her after she was produced in Andheri court. The passenger was released on bail, the report stated.

The reports stated that she was booked for endangering life or personal safety and other available offences under the Indian Pencal Code and The Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Flyer wanted to flag bad service, says lawyer

Paola's lawyer in the court had argued that she wanted to complain about bad services on the Vistara flight and ruckus ensued with crew, stated report. She was granted bail on deposit of Rs 25,000.

Airline responds to the incident

Speaking on the incident, the airline spokesperson said, "We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 January 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer. The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff."

