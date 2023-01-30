After multiple incidents of unruly behaviour by passengers on flights, Parliamentary panel on Transport, Tourism & Culture to bring fresh rules

Representational Image |

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Monday will take up the issue of unruly behaviour by passengers on flights and what airlines need to do in this regard. Several officials from the Civil Aviation ministry will be present before the Committee.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

