 'It Is My Constituency': Udhhav Thackeray On Not Campaigning In Mahim
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), announced his party's request for permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park on November 17, emphasising that campaigning in Mahim is unnecessary as it is his constituency despite rival candidates, including his nephew.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Maha Vikas Aghadi

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that his party has approached the authorities, seeking permission to hold a rally at the Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 17.

Shivaji Park falls in Mahim assembly segment. Uddhav, therefore, said that there was no need to campaign for his party's candidate in Mahim, a seat where his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, and the ruling Shiv Sena's Sadanand Sarvankar are also contesting. “I don't need to campaign in Mahim. It is my constituency,” Thackeray told reporters here.

