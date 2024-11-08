'It Is My Constituency': Udhhav Thackeray On Not Campaigning In Mahim

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Maha Vikas Aghadi

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that his party has approached the authorities, seeking permission to hold a rally at the Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 17.

Shivaji Park falls in Mahim assembly segment. Uddhav, therefore, said that there was no need to campaign for his party's candidate in Mahim, a seat where his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, and the ruling Shiv Sena's Sadanand Sarvankar are also contesting. “I don't need to campaign in Mahim. It is my constituency,” Thackeray told reporters here.

“There was one rally in Mumbai (the MVA rally at BKC on November 6) and another on November 17.1am (campaigning) outside Mumbai because I have faith in Mumbaikars (that they will back his party),” Thackeray said.

"It is not the case that if I don't go to any constituency I am ignoring it. Even if I address four-five rallies every day, I cannot complete all the constituencies. Looking at the travel time and the factors like the scorching sun, I don't think holding more than four rallies in a day is possible,” Thackeray said.