ISKCON Navi Mumbai to celebrate Janmashtami | PTI

Janmashtami, the Appearance Day, or the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated in the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, Kharghar on August 19 from 5.00 PM to midnight at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The Janmashtami celebrations are part of the festivities of the Radha Madanmohanji Mahotsav 2022 which will begin on August 8 with the Jhulan Yatra Utsav and end on August 20 with the celebration of the 126th Vyasa Puja of our Founder-Acharya Srila Prabhupada.

“This year too, the temple will hold a grand festival for the people of Navi Mumbai. There will be pandal programs from August 18 to 20. The Bhakti Kala Kshetra which is the cultural wing of ISKCON and has been established to promote the local talents and artists and preserve the cultural heritage of our country.

This year also, the Bhakti Kala Kshetra will organise a three-day cultural program featuring celebrity artists as well as local singers. Bhajan Sandhya by Omprakash Srivastava and Vinod Trivedi – well-known singers from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are the highlight of the program.

There will be dance performances by Kalasadan from Nerul and various other performances are scheduled during the Janamastmi celebration.

Besides the local talents, The ISKCON congregation members from in and around Navi Mumbai will be presenting cultural programs like dance and dramas featuring many aspects of Krishna Katha and the science of Krishna Consciousness,” said a senior member of the ISKCON, Kharghar.

The Kalash Abhishek of the Lord is held in the evening wherein devotees can bathe the Lord in panchamrit from a silver Kalash. Devotees can register for this particular seva in advance.

Programs:

• Jhulan Yatra Utsav from August 8 to August 12, 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Swing past times of The Lord

• Sri Balaram Jayanti (Appearance day of Lord Balaram, elder brother of Sri Krishna), on August 12, special Abhishek at 11:30 am in the temple hall.

• Bhaktiras Shravan Utsav from August 12 to August 19, Timing – 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. This is a festival of intense hearing of the discourses on Krishna Katha

•Sri Krishna Janmashtami Utsav from August 18 to August 20

• Sri Krishna Abhishek on August 19 to Kalash Abhishek starts from 7.30 pm and Maha Abhishek at 12 midnight. Temple shall remain open for devotees on August 18 and 19 past midnight.

• Srila Prabhupada’s 126th Vyasa Puja on August 20. Glorification 7:15 am onwards. Abhishek from 6:00 pm onwards. Prasad distribution throughout the day after 1 pm