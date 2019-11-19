Is Tik Tok tarnishing PM's image?

Mumbai: Ticked off by the popular Chinese short-video app TikTok – used to create, upload or share lip-syncing comedy or music videos - a woman has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a permanent ban on the application.

The app, developed by Bytedance in 2017, has defamed the country and has tarnished the image of PM Narendra Modi, claims Heena Darvesh and has urged the court to permanently ban its usage.

Darvesh is likely to seek an urgent hearing of her plea before a bench headed by Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari.

Her plea claims that TikTok has become a medium of ‘unfiltered sexual content, and harming the youth of the country’. It has also claimed that the usage of the application has resulted in several criminal incidents, including deaths.

The petition states, “Unfiltered sexual content on TikTok is causing harm to the youth of the country. In July this year, two cases were registered by the Mumbai Police against few persons for posting videos on TikTok, inciting violence and promoting enmity between religious groups.”

“Hindu-Muslim enmity is being promoted and the youth of the country is destroyed. Our nation’s national integrity is in danger. The app has defamed India globally and has also tarnished the image of PM Modi,” the plea claims.

TikTok was in the news, earlier this year, when the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had banned the application.

However, the ban was later lifted.