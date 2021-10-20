e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 09:54 AM IST

Is Pankaja Munde still upset with BJP? Here is what Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad has to say

PTI
Pankaja Munde |

Nanded (Maha): BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde is not upset with the party, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad told reporters here on Tuesday.

Munde, a former Maharashtra minister, was said to be unhappy after her sister and MP Pritam Munde did not get a berth in the Union cabinet in the latest expansion while Karad, also from the state, made the cut.

Karad was in Nanded to campaign for Subhash Sabne, BJP candidate for Deglur Assembly byelection.

Speaking to reporters, the Union minister said, 'Pankaja Munde is not disgruntled. Our national president J P Nadda had called a party meeting in Delhi and she was at the meeting." Asked if Munde would campaign in the by-election, Karad said he could not say anything about it.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 09:54 AM IST
