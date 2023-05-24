 Is Maharashtra government planning a cabinet expansion? Here's what Shinde faction leaders reveal
Leaders such as Bharat Gogavale and Pratap Sarnaik told media that an expansion of the Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet is likely in June 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Bharat Gogavale | Facebook

Mumbai: Bharat Gogavale, Shiv Sena leader from the Eknath Shinde faction, revealed on Tuesday that an expansion of the Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place in the coming month. Gogavale addressed the media on May 23 and stated that the move is likely around June 2, 2023.

The leader pointed out and expressed confidence of getting a berth in the ministry himself.

Education minister Deepak Kesarkar was quoted in a PTI report as saying that the current ministers would get relief if new members are inducted, as it becomes very difficult, with the present strength, to handle the two houses of the legislature during a session.

Meanwhile, Pratap Sarnaik, another MLA from the party, told media that a cabinet expansion will take place soon as "all the roadblocks are now cleared."

A brief look into Maharashtra politics

Last year, the state was grappling with a major crisis which culminated in Eknath Shinde taking over as Chief Minister from Uddhav Thackeray following a split in the Shiv Sena.

It was in late June 2022 that Shinde took the oath as the Maharashtra CM along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM.

On February 17 this year, the Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena based on the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

From PM Modi to Sharad Pawar: Wishes pour in as Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis take oath
