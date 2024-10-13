 'Is It Political Killing Or Extortion Killing?': Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Lashes Out At Maharashtra Govt Over Baba Siddique's Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Is It Political Killing Or Extortion Killing?': Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Lashes Out At Maharashtra Govt Over Baba Siddique's Murder

'Is It Political Killing Or Extortion Killing?': Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Lashes Out At Maharashtra Govt Over Baba Siddique's Murder

"Was his murder allowed to take place?" asked Prithviraj Chavan. "There is complete collapse over the law and order situation in the state," said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan lashed out at the state government over NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder | X | ANI

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan lashed out at Maharashtra government and questioned if NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder is a case of "political killing or extortion killing?" Chavan also asked that if it's true that Baba Siddique had received a threat 15 days before he was gunned down, then why was adequate security not provided to the NCP leader?

"Was his murder allowed to take place?" asked Prithviraj Chavan. "There is complete collapse over the law and order situation in the state," said Chavan.

"Who ordered the killing of Baba Siddique, who is the facilitator of this murder?" asked Prithviraj Chavan.

"Somebody will have to accept responsibility over this matter. But I don't think this government will take any accountability," said Chavan.

FPJ Shorts
'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At Thane Creek Bridge 3 Inauguration
'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At Thane Creek Bridge 3 Inauguration
Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)
Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes Vikram Pratap Singh For Mira-Bhayandar Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes Vikram Pratap Singh For Mira-Bhayandar Seat
Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai
Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai
Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Clue To Baba Siddique's Sensational Murder Lies In A Mysterious Pamphlet Circulated...
article-image

Baba Siddique Gunned Down

NCP leader and former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead when he was leaving from his son and current Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east on Saturday night.

Siddique was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and was later declared dead by the hospital hours later.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: NCP Leader To Be Laid To Rest With Full State Honours Today At Bada Kabrastan...
article-image

Four people were involved in the firing incident and police arrested two suspects involved. Hunt is on for the third accused who is said to be on the run and the fourth accused has also been identified, said the Mumbai Police.

Read Also
'Collapse Of Administration, Law And Order': Aaditya Thackeray REACTS After Baba Siddique Shot Dead...
article-image

On Sunday (October 13) morning, jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the attack on Siddique and according to reports, the two assailants arrested also confessed that they belonged to the dreaded Bishnoi gang. However, police said that it was investigating Bishnoi gang's role in the firing incident and also probing other angles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar...

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar...

'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At...

'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes...

Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai

Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai

Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused...

Baba Siddique Murder: Police Gets Custody Of Gurmail Singh Till Oct 21; Custody Of 2nd Accused...