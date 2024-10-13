'Is It Political Killing Or Extortion Killing?': Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Lashes Out At Maharashtra Govt Over Baba Siddique's Murder

Former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan lashed out at the state government over NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder | X | ANI

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan lashed out at Maharashtra government and questioned if NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder is a case of "political killing or extortion killing?" Chavan also asked that if it's true that Baba Siddique had received a threat 15 days before he was gunned down, then why was adequate security not provided to the NCP leader?

"Was his murder allowed to take place?" asked Prithviraj Chavan. "There is complete collapse over the law and order situation in the state," said Chavan.

"Who ordered the killing of Baba Siddique, who is the facilitator of this murder?" asked Prithviraj Chavan.

"Somebody will have to accept responsibility over this matter. But I don't think this government will take any accountability," said Chavan.

Baba Siddique Gunned Down

NCP leader and former Bandra MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead when he was leaving from his son and current Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east on Saturday night.

Siddique was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and was later declared dead by the hospital hours later.

Four people were involved in the firing incident and police arrested two suspects involved. Hunt is on for the third accused who is said to be on the run and the fourth accused has also been identified, said the Mumbai Police.

On Sunday (October 13) morning, jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the attack on Siddique and according to reports, the two assailants arrested also confessed that they belonged to the dreaded Bishnoi gang. However, police said that it was investigating Bishnoi gang's role in the firing incident and also probing other angles.