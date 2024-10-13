 'Collapse Of Administration, Law And Order': Aaditya Thackeray REACTS After Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra
Aaditya Thackeray in his post on X (formerly Twitter) hit out at the Maharashtra government and said that the incident "sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra." Baba Siddique was shot at in Bandra area and later succumbed to bullet injuries on Saturday (October 12) evening outside his son and incumbent Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office, according to reports.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at Maharashtra government over the law and order situation after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday, October 12 | File Image

UBT Sena leader and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray reacted to the firing incident that claimed the life of NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique on Saturday evening. Baba Siddique was shot at in Bandra area on Saturday (October 12) evening outside his son and incumbent Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office, according to reports. He was rushed to Mumbai Lilavati Hospital and succumbed to bullet injuries.

Aaditya Thackeray in his post on X (formerly Twitter) hit out at the Maharashtra government and said that the incident "sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra."

"The murder of Baba Siddiqui ji is shocking. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends. This, sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order," posted Aaditya Thackeray on X.

The firing incident that took place ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra has sent shockwaves in the political circles.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised quick action in the case and Deputy Chief Minister (as well as state Home Minister) Devendra Fadnavis visited the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after learning about Baba Siddique's death.

Mumbai Police arrested two suspects in the case and hunt is on for the third suspect. Tributes poured in from leaders across the party lines in Maharashtra who expressed sadness and anguish over the incident.

