Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)

Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital | X

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique passed away on Saturday, October 12, following a tragic incident in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports, Siddique was shot multiple times by two bike-borne assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. Witnesses stated that three shots were fired during the attack. Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the city and through the political and local communities. Meanwhile, police authorities have begun their investigation into the attack.

Soon after the shocking news of Baba Siddique's death surfaced, actor Sanjay Dutt reached Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. Reportedly, Salman halted the shoot of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 to visit the hospital. Baba Siddique shared a close bond with both the actors.

Salman Khan halts today's Bigg Boss shoot midway after hearing the news of Baba Siddique's death. He is now heading to Lilavati Hospital from the set. #BabaSiddique — Vijay Upadhayay (@UpadhayayaVijay) October 12, 2024

Take a look at their videos here:

Actor and Sonakshi Sinha's husband Zaheer Iqbal's father was also spotted outside the hospital. He was the first ones to arrive at the hospital to check up on Baba Siddique.

Read Also When Baba Siddique Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash

Baba Siddique's Bollywood connection

Every year, Baba Siddique hosted an Iftaar party in Mumbai and several Bollywood and TV celebrities graced the bash. While Salman always made it a point to attend the party with his family members, Shah Rukh was seen in the 2022 dinner bash.

Baba Siddique is also known for his involvement in various social causes and philanthropic work. He also makes headlines for attending parties and events hosted by B-Town celebrities.