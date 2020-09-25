Mumbai: Iqbal Singh Chahal bags IACC award

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on Friday bestowed BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal with 'Covid Crusader award 2020' in the Bureaucrat India Category.

Chahal was acknowledged for his "contribution in controlling coronavirus infection in the financial capital Mumbai.

The award was jointly presented by the Indo-American Chambers of Commerce and the US Embassy in Mumbai.

Initially, the names of 76 candidates were under consideration for this award category. Based on the criteria set for the award, 41 nominees were shortlisted. The jury comprising eminent persons was appointed to select a winner. Chahal was declared winner from among 41 nominees in the exemplary work done by Bureaucrats in India category.

The award was conferred upon him during an online ceremony which was also attended by Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Others who registered their virtual presence in the event were US Ambassador to Mumbai - David J. Ranj, Indo-American Chambers of Commerce National President Rajyalakshmi Rao, IACC West - Division President Naushad Panjwani, Anand Desai, Purvi Chothani and IACC Regional Director Rakhi Panda.

Chahal's initiative of Chase the Virus was praised along with his strategy to flatten the curve in the congested slum pockets of Dharavi too was acknowledged at the event.

Chahal said, "It is a matter of pride to accept this award. Because the work done during the pandemic is actually a service to the nation as well as a service to humanity. I would like to thank the Indo-American Chambers of Commerce as well as the jury for this award."