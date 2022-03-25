IPL 2022: Check out traffic restrictions imposed in Mumbai

In light of IPL 2022 being played at Wankhede stadium between March 26 and May 22, the traffic police has imposed temporary traffic restrictions as a large number of spectators along with their vehicles are expected to be present at the venue. The traffic changes have been put in place to ensure there is no congestion, leading to a chaos.
Following are the traffic restrictions imposed by the police--
'D' Road has been made one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) & towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road.
'C' Road shall be One Way (from East to West) for vehicular traffic from its junction of "E" Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive).
"E" Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of 'D' Road towards its junction of 'C' Road.
These restrictions will be effective on the following dates--
March 26
March 28
April 01
April 05
April 10
April 16
April 24
April 25
April 27
April 28
May 01
May 02
May 07
May 08
May 12
May 15
May 17
May 19
May 21
May 22
