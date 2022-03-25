IPL 2022: Check out traffic restrictions imposed in Mumbai

In light of IPL 2022 being played at Wankhede stadium between March 26 and May 22, the traffic police has imposed temporary traffic restrictions as a large number of spectators along with their vehicles are expected to be present at the venue. The traffic changes have been put in place to ensure there is no congestion, leading to a chaos.

Following are the traffic restrictions imposed by the police--

'D' Road has been made one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) & towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road.

'C' Road shall be One Way (from East to West) for vehicular traffic from its junction of "E" Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive).

"E" Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of 'D' Road towards its junction of 'C' Road.

These restrictions will be effective on the following dates--

March 26

March 28

April 01

April 05

April 10

April 16

April 24

April 25

April 27

April 28

May 01

May 02

May 07

May 08

May 12

May 15

May 17

May 19

May 21

May 22

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:34 PM IST