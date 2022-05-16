INTUC Navi Mumbai Prez Ravindra Sawant calls on Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar

Navi Mumbai: A delegation of workers led by Ravindra Sawant, president of Navi Mumbai INTUC met the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and submitted a charter of demands regarding civic workers’ issues. Civic chief Bangar assured to look into their demands.

During the meeting, Sawant handed over a total of 43 demands. The delegation included Dosti Vehicle Department Chairman Rajendra Sutar, Fire Brigade staff officers and Health Department staff officers as well as contract workers.

During the meeting, Sawant raised issues including permanent staff officers, staff on honorarium, salaried staff, sub-hygiene inspectors, hygiene inspectors, ghanta gadi supervisors, and multi-purpose staff in the education department, room servants in Vashi hospital, and teachers of the primary and secondary department.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST