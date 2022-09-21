Interpol detains fugitive drug trafficker wanted by Mumbai police in Ireland

Rajput had fled the country in 2014 and was operating from the UAE and allegedly travels to the UK and Germany frequently on fake passports |

Mumbai: Fugitive drug trafficker Kailash Rajput, who is wanted by a range of enforcement authorities, including Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell, Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indian Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Delhi Police's Special Cell, has been detained in Ireland by the Interpol.

He was travelling allegedly on a fake passport. Mumbai police have shared an exhaustive dossier on the international drug trafficker, which comprises his finger prints, photographs, FIR copies and court summons with CBI's Interpol Division, to start the extradition proceedings.

Mumbai police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials have submitted the case details of the 2018 seizure of 13.5 kg of 'party drug' MDMA, valued at Rs 25 crore by Amboli police station's encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

“Rajput is also wanted by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the 2017 case of attempting to courier 5 kg of synthetic drug methamphetamine worth Rs Rs 40 crore from Delhi to London. He was first arrested in October 2012 at Mumbai Airport by Customs Air Intelligence Unit with the banned 15 kg of methaqualone sedative hypnotic drug hidden in food packets,” informed police official privy to the case.

Rajput allegedly controls the drug business with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Anees Ibrahim in the UAE, United Kingdom and Germany.

Rajput had fled the country in 2014 and was operating from the UAE and allegedly travels to the UK and Germany frequently on fake passports.