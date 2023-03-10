e-Paper Get App
The year 2023 was designated as the 'International Year of Millets’.

Friday, March 10, 2023
International Year of Millets: Maharashtra task force meeting held in Pune | Twitter

Maharashtra State Action Task Force on International Year of Millets 2023 held its meeting chaired by Agriculture Commissioner Sunil Chavan in Pune on Friday. 

Chavan appealed to people to increase the consumption of food grains in the State Task Force meeting. He also directed that all the concerned departments should work for increasing the production of millet and increase their consumption in the diet of state residents. 

Millets, the cereal providing staple food dating back to prehistoric times, made a rousing comeback in India as the year 2023 was designated as the 'International Year of Millets’. It was done after a proposal for the same was brought forward by the Government of India and endorsed by members of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

