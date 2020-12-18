Inside Pictures of IKEA's second store in India at Navi Mumbai that opens today

World's leading home furnishings retailer IKEA will open its second store in the country at Navi Mumbai on December 18, today.
In a bid to provide a safe shopping experience during COVID times, the Swedish retailer is taking extra precautions for its new store located on the Thane-Belapur Road, a company statement said.
The store in Navi Mumbai will be employing close to 1,200 co-workers out of which 50 per cent are women.
The new store is its first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and situated near the Turbhe local railway station and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.
Here are some exclusive pictures from inside the store.
The Navi Mumbai store will house the largest children's area 'Småland' in Ikea globally, along with one of its largest 1,000-seater restaurants with almost 100 per cent locally-sourced food range, the company said.
IKEA India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multichannel approach.
It will open two smaller format stores in Mumbai in 2021.
Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 378 IKEA stores in 30 countries. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres.
