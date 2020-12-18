Inside Pictures of IKEA's second store in India at Navi Mumbai that opens today

World's leading home furnishings retailer IKEA will open its second store in the country at Navi Mumbai on December 18, today.

In a bid to provide a safe shopping experience during COVID times, the Swedish retailer is taking extra precautions for its new store located on the Thane-Belapur Road, a company statement said.

The store in Navi Mumbai will be employing close to 1,200 co-workers out of which 50 per cent are women.

The new store is its first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and situated near the Turbhe local railway station and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.

Here are some exclusive pictures from inside the store.