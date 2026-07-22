Infra Boom Draws Realty Giants To Thane As Mega Residential & Commercial Projects Take Shape | File photo

Mumbai: A series of mega infrastructure projects planned across Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is increasingly reshaping the city's real estate landscape, with leading developers accelerating investments in both residential and commercial projects. Improved connectivity through upcoming Metro corridors, tunnels, coastal roads and elevated highways is driving fresh launches as developers position Thane as one of the region's fastest-growing real estate destinations.

Within a week, three major developers—Piramal Realty, L&T Realty and Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd.—have announced large-scale projects in Thane, citing the area's improving connectivity and infrastructure pipeline as key growth drivers.

Real estate launches

L&T Realty has entered the growth corridor with the launch of Vayam, a premium residential development spread across 4.8 acres at the junction of Thane and Mulund. The project will comprise four towers rising over 60 storeys, housing around 390 residences in each tower, with two, three and four-bedroom apartments ranging from 700 sq ft to 1,500 sq ft.

Designed around the philosophy of "You're Home", the development will feature more than 2 lakh sq ft of lifestyle amenities, including sports facilities, landscaped open spaces, senior citizen zones, children's play areas and integrated retail.

L&T Realty said the project's location offers seamless connectivity through the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road, suburban railway network and upcoming metro corridors, providing easy access to business districts including BKC, Powai, Airoli, Vikhroli and Lower Parel.

Piramal Realty has launched Phase 2 of Piramal Vaikunth in Balkum with an estimated Gross Development Value of around Rs 4,700 crore and a project investment of Rs 3,600 crore. The first tower under the second phase will offer two and three-bedroom residences adjacent to the 21-acre NaMo Grand Central Park.

Commenting on the expansion, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "With Phase 2 of Piramal Vaikunth, we are building on an established community where quality infrastructure, open spaces and social amenities are already in place. Our 'Built. Delivered. Thriving.' campaign reflects this philosophy and the journey of Piramal Vaikunth over the years.”

The project is located close to the upcoming Metro Lines 4 and 5, the proposed Thane Ring Metro, Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, Eastern Freeway Extension, Thane Coastal Road, and the proposed Thane–Navi Mumbai International Airport Elevated Corridor, all of which are expected to significantly improve regional connectivity.

The commercial real estate segment is also witnessing fresh investments. Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited has announced Meghna One, a 2.8 lakh sq ft, Rs 300-crore GDV commercial development in Wagle Estate, marking its entry into the Grade-A commercial office market.

The 17-storey, lake-facing project has been designed as an IGBC Gold-certified biophilic commercial tower, offering office spaces ranging from 569 sq ft to 10,500 sq ft, along with retail, hospitality and wellness facilities.

Announcing the project, Vikram Lodha, Promoter and Managing Director, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited, said, "Today's businesses are looking for much more than office space; they seek workplaces that enhance employee well-being, reflect their sustainability commitments and create long-term value. We believe Wagle Estate is entering a transformative phase as a commercial destination, supported by infrastructure development, strong connectivity and growing business activity."

Strategically located at the entrance of Wagle Estate, the project willl be well connected through the Eastern Express Highway, which is about 1.3 km from Thane railway station, and will benefit from the upcoming Metro Lines 4 and 5, while also offering improved access to BKC, Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Industry experts say Thane's transformation is being driven by unprecedented public infrastructure investment. Projects such as the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, Metro Lines 4 and 5, Thane Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway Extension, Thane Ring Metro, and the proposed airport connectivity corridor are expected to substantially reduce travel times and improve connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, making Thane an increasingly attractive destination for both homebuyers and businesses.

The latest launches indicate that developers are betting on infrastructure-led growth, with Thane emerging as one of the strongest real estate investment destinations in the MMR.

Rs 14,000 crore Infra Push in Thane

Infact MMRDA in its Financial Budget for the Year 2026-27 has put Thane at Centre of Mega Infra Push.

Thane has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) record Rs 48,072.57-crore Budget for 2026-27, with more than Rs 14,000 crore allocated for metro corridors, roads, tunnels, bridges and elevated corridors that are set to reshape mobility across the district.

The investment forms a key part of MMRDA's broader strategy of developing Thane as the next major growth engine of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), backed by large-scale transport infrastructure aimed at reducing congestion and improving regional connectivity.

Among the largest allocations for Thane is Rs 3,630.71 crore for Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali), one of the region's most important north-south transit corridors. The extension of the corridor through Metro Line 4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh) has received Rs 176.54 crore, while Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) has been allocated Rs 1,309.30 crore. An additional Rs 183.35 crore has been earmarked for the extension of Metro Line 5 to Ulhasnagar.

Future metro expansion has also received funding, with Rs 200 crore allocated for Metro Line 13 (Ghodbunder-Virar)and Rs 500 crore for Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg-Badlapur). MMRDA has also provided Rs 150 crore for the Kalyan-Shilphata Junction-Rajnoli Chowk flyover, a critical project expected to improve traffic flow in the rapidly urbanising Kalyan-Bhiwandi belt.

Road infrastructure accounts for another major share of the allocations. The Thane-Borivali four-lane underground tunnel, among Maharashtra's most ambitious transport projects, has been allocated Rs 3,029.51 crore. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to drastically reduce travel time between Thane and the western suburbs.

The Thane Coastal Road (Balkum-Gaimukh) has received Rs 1,025.77 crore, while Rs 880.12 crore has been earmarked for the Anand Nagar-Saket Elevated Road, aimed at easing congestion on the Ghodbunder Road corridor.

Several creek bridge projects have also secured funding to improve east-west connectivity. These include Rs 840.71 crorefor the Kasarvadavali-Kharbhav Creek Bridge, Rs 682.10 crore for the Gaimukh-Payegaon Creek Bridge, and Rs 105.51 crore for the Kolshet-Kalher Bhiwandi Creek Bridge.

The Budget also allocates Rs 1,106.75 crore for the Eastern Freeway Extension from Chedda Nagar to Thane, a project that will enable signal-free travel between South Mumbai and Thane by extending the existing Eastern Freeway beyond Ghatkopar. Another Rs 900 crore has been earmarked for the NH-4 to Katai Naka Elevated Road, while Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the Mumbai-Samruddhi Expressway Saket-Aamne Link Road, further strengthening regional road connectivity.

The infrastructure push comes as Thane continues to attract significant residential and commercial investments, driven by expanding metro connectivity, new road corridors and improved access to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the newly launched Navi Mumbai International Airport. Industry experts believe the ongoing public infrastructure investments are transforming Thane into one of the fastest-growing real estate and business destinations in the MMR.